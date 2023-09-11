Regtech Market Size to Surpass USD 60.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.9%

Pune,India, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights Global Regtech Market size was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 60.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled Regtech Market Forecast, 2023-2030.

The rise is driven by an upsurge in favorable regulatory policies and increasing product deployment across various regions.





Request a Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/regtech-market-108305





Key Industry Development-

Fenergo shared plans to acquire Regtech Sentinels. The deal would strengthen Fenergo’s ability to deliver end-to-end SaaS-based client lifecycle management with smart transaction monitoring.

Key Takeaways-

Regtech Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 60.77 Billion in 2030

Governments all throughout the world are urging businesses to use regulatory technology.

Industry participants are investing in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies to increase operational effectiveness and international business growth.

With more restrictions being implemented, the solution is gaining ground. However, no organisation exists at the moment to standardise regtech products and services.

Regtech Market Size in North America was USD 3.62 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-

“ACTICO GmbH (Germany), Ascent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (London), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Jumio Corporation (U.S.), Chainalysis Inc. (U.S.), MetricStream Inc. (U.S.), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Accuity Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 60.77 Billion Base Year 2022 Regtech Market Size in 2022 USD 10.47 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise, Application, End- User, Regional





Browse Complete Report Details- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/regtech-market-108305





Drivers and Restraints-

Market Value to Surge with Growing Integration of Emerging Technologies

One of the pivotal factors impelling the global regtech market growth comprise the soaring integration of emerging technologies such as blockchain . The technology provides secured and transparent record-keeping capabilities.

However, the industry expansion may be hampered by the lack of industry standards.

Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Risk Management

Regulatory Compliance

Governance

By End-user

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Others (Retail)





Regional Insights-

North America to Hold Prominent Share Owing to Increase in Digital Adoption

North America is set to hold a dominating position in the regtech market share. The regional expansion can be credited to the soaring digitalization and a subsequent rise in product demand.

The Asia Pacific market is poised to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. The surge is on account of the increasing formulation of stringent technology regulations.





Quick Buy - Regtech Market - https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/108305





Competitive Landscape -

Prominent Players Devise New Strategies to Consolidate Market Positions

Leading industry participants are adopting a series of strategic initiatives for consolidating their market positions. Some of these steps comprise merger agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and the introduction of new products. These strategies are being adopted by market players for strengthening their industry footings.





FAQs

How big is the Regtech Market?

Regtech Market size was USD 10.47 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 60.77 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Regtech Market growing?

The Regtech Market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





Related Reports-

Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Till 2030

Digital Banking Platforms Market Size, Share And Major Industry Players Forecast (2023-2030)





About Us-

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment