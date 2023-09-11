Algorithmic Trading Global Market Report 2023: Pioneering Innovations Drive Algorithmic Trading Market, Empowering Traders with Automation

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Algorithmic Trading Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global algorithmic trading market has demonstrated remarkable growth, expanding from $16.02 billion in 2022 to $18.06 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The algorithmic trading market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $28.59 billion by 2027, driven by a robust CAGR of 12.2%.

The research report "Algorithmic Trading Market: Innovations and Digital Transformation" sheds light on key trends in the algorithmic trading market. The report offers comprehensive insights into global market size, regional trends, competitive landscapes, detailed market segments, and growth opportunities.

Pioneering Product Innovations: Product innovations are at the forefront of the algorithmic trading market, with major players dedicating efforts to creating innovative solutions to maintain their market positions. In July 2021, Canada-based Rain Technologies, Inc. launched RAIN TRADER, a web-based platform offering automated and algorithmic trading models. This platform empowers individuals to engage in seamless and fully automated algorithmic trading.

Strategic Consolidation and Growth: In March 2022, US-based Trading Technologies International Inc. acquired RCM-X, enhancing its product portfolio in algorithmic execution strategies, trade analytics, and Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) services. RCM-X, a US-based financial technology company specializing in algorithmic execution strategies and quantitative trading products, strengthens Trading Technologies' capabilities.

Regional Dynamics and Growth Propellers: The report highlights North America as the largest region in the algorithmic trading market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fueling Growth: Digital Transformation: The algorithmic trading market's growth is fueled by the increasing need for swift digital transformation. Rapid digital transformation involves leveraging digital technology to create new business processes, cultures, and customer experiences. As a result, the number of trades executed digitally is rising, propelling algorithmic trading. A report by McKinsey and Company in 2020 highlighted that the share of digitized products and services increased from 35% in 2019 to 55% in 2020. This digital shift contributes to the growth of algorithmic trading.

Industry Excellence: Leading Players and Innovators: The report spotlights key players shaping the algorithmic trading market, including Rain Technologies, Inc., Trading Technologies International Inc., and others who drive growth through innovation and technological advancements.

