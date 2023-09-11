Global 5PL Solutions Market 2023-2027: Innovative Powerhouses in Action - CEVA Logistics, C.H. Robinson, Expeditors, XPO, and Nippon Express Drive Market

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5PL Solutions Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 5PL solutions market is set to witness substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 362.39 million during the period of 2022 to 2027.

This growth is expected to accelerate at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.61% over the forecast period.

A comprehensive market analysis, size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges are presented in the report on the 5PL solutions market. The study encompasses vendor analysis for around 25 vendors, providing a holistic understanding of the market landscape.

The report offers a contemporary analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Key factors driving this growth include the surge in global containerized cargo trade, the expansion of the global e-commerce industry, and the increasing prevalence of free trade agreements across Europe.

5PL Solutions Market Segmentation

The 5PL solutions market is segmented as follows:

By Service:

Transportation Warehousing Other services

By Application:

E-commerce Logistic companies Traders

Rising Trends and Key Growth Drivers

The adoption of cloud-based logistics platforms stands out as a key driver propelling the growth of the 5PL solutions market in the coming years. Additionally, the industry's focus on sustainability and green logistics, along with the development of collaborative partnerships and strategic alliances, is expected to create substantial demand within the market.

Key Insights and Opportunities

The 5PL solutions market analysis report not only offers insights into current market sizing and forecasting but also delves into industry analysis and emerging trends. The study aids companies in strategizing and seizing forthcoming growth opportunities by providing a detailed picture of the market landscape.

Comprehensive Research Approach

The study was conducted using a combination of primary and secondary information, incorporating input from key industry participants. The report includes a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, along with a detailed analysis of key vendors. The research is presented through an objective lens, incorporating key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

A Reliable Source for Market Insights

The report presents a detailed synthesis of data from multiple sources, using both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies. The provided data is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape, utilizing vendor selection methodologies to accurately forecast market growth.

Major players in the 5PL Solutions market are

5PL Logistics Solutions LLC

AP Moller Maersk AS

C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DACHSER SE

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

FedEx Corp.

Hemisphere Freight Services Ltd.

Hitachi Transport System Ltd.

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

Schultz Shipping Group

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Inc.



