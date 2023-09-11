SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: Buy-back programme week 36

In week 36 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 5,673,000 own shares for total amount of 74,066,300 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Tími
| Purchased
Shares
|Price
|Purchase Price
|4.9.2023
|14:29:38
|400.000
|13,7
|5.480.000
|5.9.2023
|09:57:58
|637.000
|13,5
|8.599.500
|5.9.2023
|10:07:43
|500.000
|13,5
|6.750.000
|6.9.2023
|09:39:59
|500.000
|13
|6.500.000
|6.9.2023
|11:04:40
|500.000
|13
|6.500.000
|6.9.2023
|11:52:07
|339.000
|13
|4.407.000
|7.9.2023
|11:05:50
|500.000
|12,85
|6.425.000
|7.9.2023
|12:28:53
|500.000
|12,85
|6.425.000
|7.9.2023
|13:27:39
|386.000
|12,85
|4.960.100
|8.9.2023
|09:47:47
|500.000
|12,8
|6.400.000
|8.9.2023
|10:35:18
|500.000
|12,8
|6.400.000
|8.9.2023
|13:56:49
|411.000
|12,7
|5.219.700
|Total
|5,673,000
|74,066,300
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 7,435,275 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. has now bought in total 13,108,275 own shares for 174.731.706 or 0.677% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 12 July 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The aim is to buy back own shares for the maximum amount of 18,518,518 shares or 0.956% of issued shares, the total amount of the buy-back however not exceeding 250,000,000 ISK in total purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is.