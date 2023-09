FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

INTENTION TO FUNDRAISE

11 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription later this year. A prospectus will be available in due course.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181