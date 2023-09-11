Global Smart Thermostats Market Report 2023: Energy Efficiency and Industry Applications Drive Growth as Nest Labs, Honeywell, and Ecobee Lead Innovation and Expansion

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Thermostats Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart thermostats market is poised for substantial expansion, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31% from 2019 to 2024.

This robust trajectory is fueled by a promising future marked by opportunities spanning the residential, office building, educational buildings, industrial building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare industries. Key driving forces behind this growth include stringent governmental regulations aimed at energy conservation, escalating demand for energy-efficient devices, and the rising adoption of smart home technology.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation:

This comprehensive study dissects the global smart thermostats market across various segments, including technology, component, and end-use industry:

Smart Thermostats Market by Technology:

Wired Networking

Wireless Networking: Wi-Fi, ZigBee, Z-Wave, Bluetooth

Smart Thermostats Market by Component:

Display Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Motion Sensor

Smart Thermostats Market by End-Use Industry:

Residential

Educational

Office and Industrial Building

Retail

Hospitality and Healthcare

Prominent Market Players:

The report highlights a spectrum of influential companies within the smart thermostats market, including:

Nest Labs

Honeywell International

Ecobee

Emerson Electric

Schneider Electric

Tado

Control4 Corporation

Ingersoll Rand PLC

Carrier Corporation

Nortek

Defining Attributes of the Market Report:

Market Size Projection:

Forecasts for the estimated smart thermostats market size in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trends and Forecast Analysis:

Exploration of market trends spanning 2013-2018 and projections for 2019-2024 across various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis:

Comprehensive examination of market sizing across segments such as technology, component, and end-use industry in terms of value.

Regional Analysis:

Detailed breakdown of the smart thermostats market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities:

Analysis of growth prospects concerning different applications and regions for smart thermostats in the smart thermostats market.

Strategic Analysis:

Insights into mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and competitive landscapes impacting the smart thermostats market, anchored by Porter's Five Forces model.

Answering Key Questions:

The report addresses pivotal inquiries guiding industry stakeholders and enthusiasts:

What are the most promising growth avenues within the smart thermostats market, segmented by technology, component, end-use industry, and region?

Which segments are poised for accelerated growth, and what propels this trend?

Which regions will spearhead growth, and what fuels their ascendancy?

What are the pivotal market dynamics, challenges, and business risks?

What business risks and competitive threats are on the horizon?

How are emerging trends shaping the market landscape, and what drives their prominence?

What shifts are transpiring in customer demands within the market?

What novel developments are shaping the market, and which entities are leading these initiatives?

Who are the key industry players, and what strategic endeavors propel their business growth?

What competing products pose threats to market share?

How have recent M&A activities impacted the industry, and what is their influence?



