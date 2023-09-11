Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at H.C. Wainwright

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore will be presenting virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11th.



The webcast to this presentation will be available here at 7am Eastern Daylight Time / 9pm Australian Eastern Standard time on September 11th.

A copy of the presentation being made at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com