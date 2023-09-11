Consumer Pressure Washers Market to Hit USD 1,661.14 Million By 2030 | Updated Research

New York, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C onsumer P ressure W ashers M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of car washing stations globally.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the consumer pressure washers market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 1,661.14 million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 1,220.34 million in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% during the period 2023-2030. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the consumer pressure washers market.

The consumer pressure washer is a mechanical spraying device operated by gas engines or electrical motors. These high-pressure mechanical sprayers help remove dust as well as dirt from various surfaces. As consumer pressure washers come with extra added features and the advantage of water conversation, there is a rising in their use across residential and industrial applications.

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) 1,661.14 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 4.0% By Power Source Type Electric-based, Gas-based, and Fuel-based By Pressure Type Handheld, Medium, Large, and X-Large By Water Temperature Cold, and Hot By Mobility Portable, and Stationary By Application Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, and Industrial By Distribution Channel Online (E-commerce, and Company Website), Offline (Retail Store, and Hypermarket) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Generac Power Systems, Inc., Nilfisk A/S, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd., Annovi Reverberi Spa, Mi-T-M Corporation, FNA Group, IP Cleaning India Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, and Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Power Source Type, in 2022, the electric-based segment contributed the largest market shares in the consumer pressure washers market. As this type of pressure washer doesn't need to be refueled frequently as well as requires less maintenance than other pressure washer types, its use increasing in residential applications, in turn proliferating the segment growth.

Based on Pressure Type, in 2022, the handheld companies segment contributed the largest market shares in the consumer pressure washers market, as it is perfect to use for around 2-5 hours per week and can be used to clean decks, patio furniture, gutters, siding, and vehicles its demand is high, in turn proliferating the segment growth.

Based on Water Temperature, in 2022, the cold segment contributed the largest market shares in the consumer pressure washers market. The cold water pressure washer performs as effectively as a hot water pressure washer to clean a surface. These types of pressure washers are made to be used constantly for commercial and industrial purposes, in turn proliferating segment growth.

Based on Mobility, in 2022, the portable segment contributed the largest market shares in the consumer pressure washers market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing awareness related to cleanliness among the owners of commercial places. Pressure washers are used in various commercial settings, such as retail stores and hospitals; and public places, such as sidewalks, roads, and monuments. In turn, proliferating segment growth.

Based on Application, in 2022, the commercial segment contributed the largest market shares in the consumer pressure washers market. Commercial pressure washers mostly prefer as it takes minimum time and yield reliable results. The use of off-road vehicles, as well as recreational activities, will also increase the demand for the segment.

Based on Distribution Channel, in 2022, the offline segment contributed the largest market shares in the consumer pressure washers market. The key factor for the segment growth is strategic collaboration and partnerships among vendors and retail chains of industrial machines are being formed.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution of 38.50% to the market growth. Owing to the effectiveness of consumer pressure washers in imparting superior cleanliness, most consumers prefer pressure washers over garden hoses. Therefore, the aforementioned factors are contributing to the growing demand for consumer pressure washers in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd., Annovi Reverberi Spa, Mi-T-M Corporation, and FNA Group among others are the major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are continuously leveraging new technologies to develop innovative solutions that are more efficient, and cost-effective. Further, the consumer pressure washers market is expected to grow considerably due to increasing construction activities and a growing number of automobiles in the world. The market is characterized by intense competition, with companies focusing on expanding their product offerings and increasing their market share through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Nilfisk Core launched new high-pressure models: 125, 130, 140, and 140 In-Hand Power Control. The Nilfisk Core series is manufactured with a different variety of new as well as game-changing features that will make the high-pressure washers even smarter and more efficient to use.

In Aug 2020, FNA Group (a major manufacturer of pressure washers) expanded 400,000 square-foot manufacturing and distribution centers in Texas. The operations at the new Mesquite facility have started with a focus on utilizing improved assembly line designs and cutting-edge robotic technology.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period due to government initiatives from several counties in this region for developing infrastructure. For instance, in February 2020, the Chinese government announced a plan to invest around USD 1.4 trillion in developing infrastructure.

North America accounted for the highest market share of 38.50% and was valued at USD 469.83 million and is expected to reach USD 642.03 million in 2030.

List of Major Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market:

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Nilfisk A/S

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

Annovi Reverberi Spa

Mi-T-M Corporation

FNA Group

IP Cleaning India Pvt. Ltd.

Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

Global Consumer Pressure Washers Market Segmentation:

By Power Source Type Electric based Gas based Fuel based

By Pressure Type Handheld Medium Large X-Large

By Water Temperature Cold Hot

By Mobility Portable Stationary

By Application Residential Commercial Agricultural Industrial

By Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Company Website Offline Retail Store Hypermarket



Frequently Asked Questions in the Consumer Pressure Washers Market Report

What was the market size of consumer pressure washers in 2022? In 2022, the market size of consumer pressure washers was USD 1,220.34 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for consumer pressure washers by 2030? In 2030, the market size of consumer pressure washers is expected to reach 1,661.14 million.

What is the key restraint hampering the growth of the consumer pressure washers market? The availability of alternative cleaning methods is a significant factor restricting the market growth.

What is the dominant segment in the consumer pressure washers market, by power source type? In 2022, the electric-based segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall consumer pressure washers market.

Based on current market trends, which geographical region contributed the largest share of the market? North America accounted for the largest market share in the consumer pressure washers market.



