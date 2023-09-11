Major Cobalt Free Cathode Market players include Targray Technology International Inc., Texpower EV Technologies, Inc., Metso Outotec Corporation, Nichia Corporation, SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Lithium Australia NL, German Raw Materials Agency (DERA), Morrow Batteries GmbH, Umicore and TÜV Nord Group.
Cobalt Free Cathode Market revenue to exceed USD 5000 Million by 2035, says Research Nester
Major Cobalt Free Cathode Market players include Targray Technology International Inc., Texpower EV Technologies, Inc., Metso Outotec Corporation, Nichia Corporation, SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Lithium Australia NL, German Raw Materials Agency (DERA), Morrow Batteries GmbH, Umicore and TÜV Nord Group.
| Source: Research Nester Research Nester
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Major Cobalt Free Cathode Market players include Targray Technology International Inc., Texpower EV Technologies, Inc., Metso Outotec Corporation, Nichia Corporation, SVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Lithium Australia NL, German Raw Materials Agency (DERA), Morrow Batteries GmbH, Umicore and TÜV Nord Group.