SpringWorks Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Tai-An Lin as Chief Scientific Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Tai-An Lin, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Lin brings more than 25 years of biotechnology and global pharmaceutical experience in advancing drug discovery programs from target identification through early clinical trials across the therapeutic areas of oncology, immuno-oncology, and immunology.



“Tai-An is a talented scientist with a strong track record of advancing innovative oncology programs from discovery into clinical development,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “I am delighted to welcome Tai-An to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions as we continue to grow our pipeline on behalf of oncology patients who are in need of transformative new therapies.”

“SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology pipeline and an innovative approach to new program development. I am excited by the opportunity to build on the team’s progress and to advance new programs into the clinic,” said Dr. Lin. “I am also eager to work with the strong leadership team at SpringWorks to reach our collective goal of developing novel therapies that have a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.”

Dr. Lin joins SpringWorks from Black Diamond Therapeutics, where he was Senior Vice President, Translational Science and Discovery Biology. Prior to Black Diamond, Dr. Lin led the translational biomarker research team and Immuno-Oncology precision medicine efforts at EMD Serono. Before EMD Serono, Dr. Lin had extensive experience in leading multidisciplinary drug discovery teams and biology groups at global pharmaceutical companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Lin earned a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from University of Missouri-Columbia and completed postdoctoral research in Molecular Biology and Pharmacology at Washington University in St. Louis.

