The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests: Companies in Focus - 16th Edition Report Profiles 200+ IVD Firms, From Giants to Innovators

The 16th edition of "The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests" provides a comprehensive analysis of the IVD industry, offering readers insights into market sizing, forecasting, and trends across various segments of the IVD market. With over 1500 pages, this report covers vendor reporting, interviews, and activities on a global scale, making it a must-have resource for those interested or involved in the IVD industry.

Market Segmentation and Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the IVD market, breaking down different test categories into individual chapters with sub-segments. This approach provides insights into various aspects of the IVD industry, effectively encapsulating multiple market research reports within one.

Highlights and Importance

For over two decades, this report has been an industry staple, offering complete coverage of the IVD sector. It serves as a valuable guide for understanding the current state and future prospects of the IVD market. The 16th edition continues this tradition by providing reliable estimates, forecasts, and insights needed to comprehend the IVD market holistically.

Market Coverage and Analysis

The report covers key IVD market research sections with estimates and forecasts for various test segments, including Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Histology, Molecular, Immunoassay, Infectious Disease, Coagulation, Blood Bank IVD, and Point of Care. The assessment is based on vendor reporting, interviews, activities, financial filings, and other sources. It also provides information on market size, growth rates, and future projections, along with compound annual growth rates and significant IVD companies operating in the market.

Value Proposition and Relevance

"The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests" offers unmatched value by providing a comprehensive overview of the IVD industry, covering all significant test categories, world markets, and regional dynamics. It includes profiles of over 300 companies in the market, offering insights into the top 40 companies. Additionally, the report is a valuable resource for understanding IVD market changes, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and growth markets across various countries.

Country-Level Coverage

The IVD market is global in nature, and this report reflects the international scope of the industry. The 16th edition provides IVD market size for major world countries and segments. With the influence of trends and developments in one part of the world affecting manufacturers' decisions and financial performance in other regions, the report offers a comprehensive view of the global IVD market.

Competitive Analysis and Corporate Profiling

A significant portion of the report is dedicated to profiling companies in the IVD market, categorizing them into tiers based on their significance. With profiles of over 200 companies, the report offers insights into financial results, product launches, company history, and strategic plans of these companies.

Company Profiles:

Abbott Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter, Inc. / Danaher

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMérieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cepheid / Danaher

Danaher Corporation

DiaSorin S.p.A

Grifols S.A.

Hologic, Inc.

Instrumentation Laboratory (IL) / Werfen

Leica Biosystems / Danaher

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (QuidelOrtho)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (PE)

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation (QuidelOrtho)

Radiometer A/S / Danaher

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems Inc. / Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Werfen

ARKRAY

GI Genomics (formerly Beijing Genome Institute)

Cue Health

Dexcom

Diagnostica Stago S.A.S.

Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd

Exact Sciences

Fulgent Genetics, Inc

Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc.

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Illumina

Invitae

Labcorp, Laboratory Corporation of America

Luminex Corporation (DiaSorin)

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Mindray - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Natera

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Philips (Royal Philips)

Quest Diagnostics

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Theradig

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Ventana Medical Systems Inc. / Roche Tissue Diagnostics

Berry Genomics Co. ltd.

CooperGenomics (Division of CooperSurgical)

INEX Innovate

Oxford Gene Technology

Sequenom, Inc. (Integrated Genetics)

Yourgene Health

23andMe

Agendia BV

Ambry Genetics

ARUP Laboratories

Aspira Women’s Health (formerly Vermillion Inc.)

BioReference Laboratories

Biotheranostics

BluePrint Genetics Oy

Boston Heart Diagnostics

CareDx, Inc.

Helomics Corporation

Mayo Clinic Laboratories

MDxHealth SA

OPKO Diagnostics

Sonic Healthcare

Veracyte, Inc.

Conclusion

"The Worldwide Market for In Vitro Diagnostic Tests" provides an unparalleled vision of the current IVD industry. It serves as a vital tool for understanding the IVD market's nuances, trends, and future prospects, making it an essential resource for anyone involved in the IVD industry.









