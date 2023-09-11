New, Pre-owned, and Rental Construction Equipment Market to Reach $8,71,401.5 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market is driven by surge in construction activities in developing countries., reduction of expenses such as maintenance cost, labor cost, and operational costs, and no high ownership cost & financial constraints.

The growth of the global new, pre-owned, and rental construction equipment market is driven by surge in construction activities in developing countries., reduction of expenses such as maintenance cost, labor cost, and operational costs, and no high ownership cost & financial constraints.