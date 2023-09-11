Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present CAL02 Trial in Progress at the 2023 ASM/ESCMID Joint Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance

-- CAL02 is a unique therapeutic agent that is designed to work differently from antibiotics, aiming to disarm an infectious pathogen’s virulence factors to reduce damage and mitigate disease --

-- The first-in-human study showed positive safety and efficacy when added to standard of care in patients with severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia --

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that its abstract describing the global in-progress Phase 2 study of CAL02, a first-in-class, broad-spectrum, anti-virulence agent under development as an adjunct to antibiotic therapy for the treatment of severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (“SCABP”), has been selected for a poster presentation at the conference co-sponsored by the American Society for Microbiology (“ASM”) and the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (“ESCMID”). This prestigious, multidisciplinary meeting is focused on the challenges, opportunities, and current requirements for antimicrobial drug development to address antimicrobial resistance. The conference is scheduled to take place September 19-22, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.