Sintana Energy Inc. Provides Update on Upcoming Communications and Investor Relations Initiatives

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update regarding certain upcoming communications and investor relations initiatives.



Pareto Securities 30th Annual Energy Conference

Sintana will be participating in Pareto Securities' 30th annual Energy Conference taking place on September 20th and 21st in Oslo. It is one of Europe's largest and highest profile energy conferences. In 2022, the conference brought together over 1,800 participants from across industry including investors, operators and other stakeholders. Sintana will make a corporate presentation on September 20th, in addition to meeting individually with investors.

Engagement of Auctus Advisors LLP

Further, Sintana is pleased to announce the engagement of Auctus Advisors LLP ("Auctus"), a specialist Equity Capital Markets and Advisory firm based in the United Kingdom with a focus on the energy sector. Auctus is owned by its partners who together have decades of experience across Equity Capital Markets, Investment Banking and the Energy industry, having worked previously at Société Générale, Canaccord Capital, BMO Capital Markets and Schlumberger. Most recently the partners worked together for many years at GMP FirstEnergy.

Auctus will provide capital markets advisory and investor relations services to the Company including enhancing Sintana’s communications and investor outreach efforts with a specific focus on Europe.

The initial term of the engagement is for 6 months (subject to extension) with total fees of £30,000. In addition, in the event the retainer continues beyond the original term, the Company shall pay an annual retainer of £60,000. Auctus does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

Auctus provides Corporate Broking, Equity Research and Investment Banking services. Auctus is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and is registered in England and Wales under the partnership number OC429983. Its registered address is Robsacks, Long Barn Road, Weald, Sevenoaks, Kent TN14 6NJ.

ABOUT SINTANA ENERGY:

The Company is engaged in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities in five large, highly prospective, onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia as well as in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. Sintana’s exploration strategy is to acquire, explore, and develop superior quality assets with substantial reserves potential.

On behalf of Sintana Energy Inc.,

“Douglas G, Manner”

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information or to sign-up to receive periodic updates about Sintana’s projects, and corporate activities, please visit the Company’s website at www.sintanaenergy.com

Corporate Contacts: Investor Relations Advisors: Douglas G. Manner Sean J. Austin Jonathan Paterson Chief Executive Officer Vice-President Founder & Managing Partner 832-279-4913 713-825-9591 Harbor Access 475-477-9401

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intensions for the future, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by Auctus and term thereof, as well as the prospective nature of the Company’s property interests. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including, but not limited to risks relating to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, results of exploration activities, the ability to source joint venture partners and fund exploration, permitting and government approvals, and other risks identified in the Company’s public disclosure documents from time to time. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.