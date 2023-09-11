Plus Therapeutics Receives $1.9 Million Advance Payment from CPRIT and Plans to Present at the CPRIT Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, today announced that the Company will present data from its ReSPECT-LM clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases at the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference VI. The conference is taking place October 2-3, 2023, in Galveston, Tex. The poster presentation is titled, Report of Phase 1 Part A of the ReSPECT-LM Trial: Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (186RNL) in Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM).

