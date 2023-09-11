Veru Reports Clinical Data from the Discontinued ARTEST Study of Enobosarm, Novel Selective Androgen Receptor Targeting Agonist, in AR+ ER+ HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

--Overall response rates of 12.5% are observed in the enobosarm group in a heavily pretreated population versus no responses in the standard of care active control arm. On average, enobosarm or active control was given in the 4th line treatment in the metastatic setting which included a prior CDK 4/6 inhibitor combination--

--Overall response rate was 20% for enobosarm monotherapy versus 0% for standard of care active control in patients who had ≤3 lines of prior endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting--