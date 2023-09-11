Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Appoints Bill Sibold as Chief Executive Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that Bill Sibold has succeeded Paul Friedman, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and joined Madrigal’s Board of Directors. Dr. Friedman, who has served as Madrigal’s CEO since 2016, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors.