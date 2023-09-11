Mayfair Gold Drills 1.44 g/t Gold over 49.5m including 9.20 g/t Gold over 2.5m at Fenn-Gib Footwall Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“Mayfair” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF) is pleased to announce further drill results from the higher-grade Footwall Zone located approximately 100 meters (m) to the north of the Fenn-Gib gold deposit. Mayfair’s 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project, located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario, hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit-constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million (M) ounces (oz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 g/t Au (see the “About Mayfair” section below). The near-surface Fenn-Gib gold mineralization is broadly disseminated striking east-west on the Pipestone Fault over more than 1.5 kilometers (km) and is over 500m wide at the west end.