International Petroleum Corporation Announces Results of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce that IPC repurchased a total of 145,300 IPC common shares (ISIN: CA46016U1084) during the period of September 4 to 8, 2023 under IPC’s normal course issuer bid / share repurchase program (NCIB).