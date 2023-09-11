Military Helmet Market to Surpass US$ 4.1 Billion at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the valuation of the global Military Helmet Market stands at US$ 2.16 billion in 2023. Further, the market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2033. Increasing focus of diverse defense forces across regions on enhancing ballistic protection and battlefield capabilities for their soldiers is driving the sales of military helmets.



Rising number of programs for soldier modernization, aimed at providing enhanced facilities to troops by various nations, is projected to drive demand for military helmets. In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for efficient and improved military helmets to reduce casualties suffered by troops.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8893

Key Segments of Military Helmet Industry Research Report

By Material By Type By Weight Original Aramid Fiber Kevlar

Advanced Aramid Fiber

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene) Fiber Lightweight

Modular Integrated Communication Helmets

Enhanced Combat Up to 3 Lbs

Over 3 Lbs

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global military helmet market was valued at US$ 2.02 billion in 2022.

The global market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033.

The market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion by the end of 2033.

Manufacturers prefer Kevlar for the production of military helmets because of its strength, low weight, and durability.

Lightweight helmets are exhibiting increased demand due to their ability to be worn for a longer duration without any significant fatigue.



“Growing need for various categories of military helmets arises from their capacity to offer effective ballistic protection to respective military personnel,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 4.1 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2031) 6.6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Leading Market Players

Prominent manufacturers of military helmets are BAE Systems, Gentex Corporation, 3M Company, Safariland Group, Eagle Industries, MKU Limited, Revision Military, Honeywell International, DuPont, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, and ArmorSource.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8893

High Demand for 3-Lb Helmets

Military helmets weighing up to 3 lbs occupy a leading market share. They work effectively to prevent head injuries and are also helpful in reducing the risk of brain injuries, skull fractures, and other similar types of head trauma. These helmets are designed to disperse the force of impact while effectively absorbing shock. Furthermore, their design ensures comfort and enhances portability.

Competitive Analysis

Manufacturers are intensifying their efforts to meet their objectives, such as upholding product standards and ensuring rigorous product quality control. Within the industry, participants are significantly boosting their investments in research and development endeavors, aiming to diversify their product portfolios and expand into previously uncharted geographical markets. They are implementing a wide range of strategies to extend their global presence, including pursuing mergers and acquisitions, forging strategic contractual agreements, launching innovative products, and embarking on other substantial initiatives.

Illustrative Examples:

Australian Investment (March 2022): In a significant move, Australia announced a substantial investment of US$ 24 million through a contract with Aquaterro. This contract was initiated to facilitate the refurbishment of various ADF Tiered Combat Helmets extensively used by the Australian Armed Forces. This exemplifies the government's dedication to maintaining the highest standards of equipment for its armed forces.

Indian Army's Protective Gear Upgrade (February 2022): The Indian Army unveiled plans in February 2022 to procure 80,000 newly manufactured ballistic helmets. This strategic move aims to enhance the protection of its soldiers by offering increased resistance against various high-velocity bullets. It underscores the military's commitment to equipping its personnel with advanced protective gear to ensure their safety in high-risk situations.

These real-world examples illustrate the industry's dedication to product excellence, innovation, and fulfilling the evolving needs of defense and security forces worldwide. Manufacturers and governments alike are actively investing in initiatives that prioritize quality, safety, and technological advancements.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the military helmet market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (lightweight, modular integrated communication helmets, enhanced combat), weight (up to 3 lbs, over 3 lbs), and material (original aramid fiber Kevlar, advanced aramid fiber, UHMWPE [ultra high molecular weight polyethylene] fiber), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Military Gas Masks Market: The global military gas masks market is valued at US$ 1.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.4 million by the end of 2033. Global demand for military gas masks is predicted by Fact.MR to increase at a CAGR of 3% over the next 10 years.

Concussion Helmets Market: Growing needs for improving the concussion helmet efficacies against concussions has drawn manufacturers’ attention, which is fueling innovations in the concussion helmets market.

Diving Helmets Market: Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, the global diving helmets market is estimated to be valued at US$ 40.2 Million in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 80.8 Million by the end of 2033.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.