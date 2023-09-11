Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk Market to Hit US$ 5,551.64 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

New York, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C ontemporary H eight A djustable D esk M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a remarkable CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the rise of remote and flexible work among working professionals are increasing the demand for height adjustable desks, Flexibility, and customization in height adjustable desks, in addition, to the rising development of a new range of contemporary height adjustable desk products categories will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the contemporary height adjustable desk market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 5,551.64 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 3,632.85 Million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.5% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing adoption of contemporary height adjustable desks due to the expansion of the global economy and the increasing significance of workspace aesthetics, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the contemporary height adjustable desk market.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1236

contemporary height adjustable desk is a desk that has a modern design and can be adjusted in height. This type of desk is becoming increasingly popular as more people become aware of the health benefits of sitting and standing throughout the day. Contemporary height adjustable desks are typically made of wood, or metal, and they come in a variety of styles to suit different usage.

Global Contemporary height adjustable desk Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 5,551.64 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.5% By Product Type Manual Height-Adjustable Desk, and Electric Height-Adjustable Desk By Material Wood, Metal, and Composite By Application Office, Home, and Others By Distribution Channel Offline Retail, and Online Retail Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players GISPEN, Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Haworth Inc., Röhr-Bush GmbH & Co. KG, Knoll INC., Humanscale corporation, Ergotron Inc., FLEXISPOT



Immediate Delivery Available, Buy Now @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/secure-checkout/1236

Global Contemporary height adjustable desk Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Product Type, in 2022, the manual height-adjustable desk segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall contemporary height-adjustable desk market. Manual height adjustable desks is more common in offices due to their convenience and ease of use, and they are often more affordable compared to their electric counterparts.

Based on Material, the wood segment accounted for the highest market share in the contemporary height adjustable desk market. Wood is commonly used in the manufacturing of height adjustable desks as it is a natural and worm aesthetic appeal that is highly valued in both residential and commercial settings. The choice of material ultimately depends on factors such as design preferences, budget, durability, requirement, and sustainability considerations.

Based on Application, the office segment accounted for the highest market share in the contemporary height adjustable desk market. The use of height adjustable desks has been increasing in offices due to the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with economic workspaces and the need for more flexible and adaptable office environments.

Get Sample Report@ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-sample/1236

Based on Distribution Channel, in 2022, the offline retail segment accounted for the highest market share in the contemporary height adjustable desk market. This is because customers often prefer to physically experience and test the products before making purchases. Furthermore, manufacturers and distributors of contemporary height-adjustable desks often showcase their products in dedicated showrooms or participate in trade fairs and exhibitions. These factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on Region, in 2022, North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.60% and was valued at USD 1,365.95 million and is expected to reach USD 2,096.30 million in 2030. The height-adjustable desk market in North America is highly competitive, with a wide range of manufacturers and suppliers offering a variety of desk options. The U.S. has seen significant demand for height adjustable desks due to the growing awareness of ergonomic health benefits with a focus on employee well-being and productivity, many companies in this region are adopting height adjustable desks at offices.

Competitive Landscape

GISPEN, Steelcase Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., FLEXISPOT, and Haworth Inc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of contemporary height adjustable desks. Further, the contemporary height adjustable desk market is expected to grow steadily due to rising demand for flexible and customized height adjustable desks in offices, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing the development of new product facilities will boost the demand for contemporary height adjustable desks in the upcoming years, thereby anticipating increasing competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Steelcase Inc. announced an agreement to acquire HALCON, a Minnesota-based designer and manufacturer of precision-tailored wood furniture for the workplace. This acquisition will complement the current portfolio of Steelcase wood products, offering uncompromising design and master craftsmanship to A+D professionals and customers.

In April 2022, FlexiSpot designed FlexiSpot’s All-in-One Comhar Standing Height Adjustable Desk The Comhar includes several storage and organization-friendly features including a pull-out desk drawer to store your classroom or professional essentials, three built-in USB charging ports, along with four programmable height presets that make working from home a breeze.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 37.60% and was valued at USD 1,365.95 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2,096.30 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 66.50% during the base year of 2022.

Based on product type, manual height-adjustable desk segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the contemporary height adjustable desk market statistics in 2022.

In the context of material, the wood segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of contemporary height adjustable desk market statistics during the forecast period.

By application, the office segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By distribution channel, the offline retail segment is anticipated to contribute the largest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market demand for contemporary height adjustable desks with the highest CAGR due to the increasing investments in new technology development in countries such as India, China, and others.

Browse Full Report & TOC @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/contemporary-height-adjustable-desk-market

List of Major Global Contemporary height adjustable desk Market:

GISPEN

Steelcase Inc.

Herman Miller, Inc.

Haworth Inc.

Röhr-Bush GmbH & Co. KG

Knoll INC.

Humanscale Corporation

Ergotron, Inc.

FLEXISPOT

Global Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Manual height-adjustable desk Electric height-adjustable desk

By Material Wood Metal Composite

By Application Office Home Others

By Distribution Channel Offline retail Offline retail



Request for Customization @ https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/request-customization/1236

Frequently Asked Questions in The Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk Market Report

What was the market size of the contemporary height adjustable desk industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of contemporary height adjustable desk was USD 3,632.85 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the contemporary height adjustable desk iindustry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of contemporary height adjustable desk will be expected to reach USD 5,551.64 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the contemporary height adjustable desk market? Growing remote and flexible work among working professionals, flexibility and customization in height adjustable desks are driving the global Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk market by product type? In 2022, manual height-adjustable desk segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall contemporary height adjustable desk market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall Contemporary Height Adjustable Desk market.



Our Other Research Reports here:-

Actuator Sensor Interface Market Size , Growth, Analysis | Forecast 2023 - 2030

Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Size, Business Prospects, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2030

Wind Turbine Pitch Systems Market Size, Analysis, Gross Margin Study with Forecasts to 2030

Chemotherapy Devices Market Size, In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends 2023-2030

N-bromosuccinimide Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities by 2023-2030

About Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd

Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd . is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domains. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by Consegic Business Intelligence Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in-depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/contemporary-height-adjustable-desk-market

Contact:

Consegic Business intelligence Pvt Ltd.

Contact no.: (US) (505) 715-4344