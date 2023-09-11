Interchangeable Biosimilars Market revenue to hit USD 65 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

Major Interchangeable Biosimilars Market players include Biocon Limited, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim group, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,.

| Source: Research Nester Research Nester

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

Major Interchangeable Biosimilars Market players include Biocon Limited, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim group, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,. 
Major Interchangeable Biosimilars Market players include Biocon Limited, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Coherus BioSciences, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH, Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim group, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,.

Tags

Crohnâ€™s Disease Ulcerative Colitis Psoriasis Diabetes Cancer Hematology Oncology Autoimmune Disease Blood Disorder

Related Links