Norway to Lead Europe Gas Market Growth: Increasing Production and Investments Shape Future

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Gas Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European gas market is expected to register a CAGR of over 2.5% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market in 2020. Presently, the market has reached pre-pandemic levels.

Key Highlights

Europe Gas Market Europe Gas Market Electricity Generation In Percentage Natural Gas E U Countries 2021

Tags

Gas Gas Turbine