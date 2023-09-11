Europe's Beauty Market Thrives with Organic and Natural Ingredient Trends - Outlook to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Beauty Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Beauty and Personal Care Products Market size is expected to grow from USD 127.57 billion in 2023 to USD 149.40 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.21% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



Key Highlights