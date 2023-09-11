Laser Interferometer Industry Set to Reach a Whopping US$ 438.6 Million by 2031, Surging at a Remarkable CAGR of 6.6% | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Laser Interferometers Market Achieved a Valuation of US$ 240.2 Million in 2022, Poised for a Steady Growth at a 6.6% CAGR Between 2023 and 2031, Projecting a Market Worth US$ 438.6 Million by 2031 recent study by Transparency Market Research, Inc.



Increased investment in automation is expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Big data analytics, cloud computing, and Industry 4.0 are widely used in a variety of businesses. High precision and accuracy in production processes are becoming increasingly important as consumer demand for high-quality goods in shorter time frames grows. In order to attain this level of accuracy and precision, automation is replacing manual labor. The use of laser interferometers in industrial automation is projected to increase as a result.

The development of innovative laser interferometers for use in industrial automation is receiving major funding from manufacturers. A PhaseCam Twyman-Green laser interferometer with remote control is available from 4D Technology Corporation.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 240.2 Mn Estimated Value US$ 438.6 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.6% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 182 Pages Market Segmentation Interferometer, Type, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Haag-Streit Group,Keysight Technologies,Mahr GmbH,Evident,OPTODYNE Laser Metrology S.r.l,QED Technologies International, Inc.,Renishaw plc.,Status Pro,Tosei Engineering Corp.,Zygo Corporation

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2021, the Fizeau interferometer market held a 31.2% share.

It is expected to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

The segment is being driven by the increase in demand for Fizeau interferometers across a number of end-use industries, including automotive, electronics & semiconductor, and IT & telecommunications.

Manufacturers are responding to new application areas and technological improvements in 3D meteorology by developing new laser interferometers with improved capabilities and flexible design.

Market Trends for Laser Interferometer

The two primary categories of laser interferometers are homodyne and heterodyne. In 2021, the homodyne category maintained a 56.3% market share. With a CAGR of 7.1% throughout the projection period, it is anticipated to dominate.

The sector is being driven by an increase in the use of homodyne laser interferometers within lithography wafer stage systems. A single-frequency laser interference phenomenon is the foundation of homodyne laser interferometers. They are capable of providing displacement resolutions that are less than sub-nanometer.

Laser Interferometer Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the laser interferometer market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the highest share over the course of the forecast. In 2021, the region held a 33.2% share. The region's economy is being driven by the growth of the automobile industry and the increased use of industrial automation in nations like Japan, South Korea, China, and India.

In the automotive sector, laser interferometers are used for dimensional measurement, alignment, profiling, and control. The need for more laser interferometers to produce extremely complicated and accurate parts in the electronics and semiconductor industries is also anticipated to drive the expansion of the laser interferometer market in Asia Pacific over the coming few years.

In 2021, North America accounted for a sizable proportion of 26.4%. The aerospace and defense industries' surge in demand for laser range interferometers is driving the local economy. The United States laser interferometer market is expected to grow in the next years as automation investment rises. Laser interferometers are used by businesses in the aerospace and military sector to guarantee efficient business operations.



Global Laser Interferometer Market: Key Players

A few number of competitors have consolidated the market and are meeting the demand on a worldwide scale. Vendors are increasing their market share for laser interferometers by making significant investments in research and development efforts. They are growing their regional footprint through a variety of expansion tactics, including alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global laser interferometer market:

Haag-Streit Group

Keysight Technologies

Mahr GmbH

Evident

OPTODYNE Laser Metrology S.r.l

QED Technologies International, Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Status Pro

Tosei Engineering Corp.

Zygo Corporation

Key developments in the global market for laser interferometer are:

Market Player Year Key Developments 4D Technology Corporation 2021 The 4Sight Focus Acquisition and Analysis Software has been added as a new product to the PhaseCam dynamic interferometer range by 4D Technology Corporation.

PhaseCam dynamic interferometers provide all-encompassing measurement in cryo/vacuum environmental chambers, motion, vibration, and turbulence

Global Laser Interferometer Market Segmentation

Interferometer



Michelson Interferometer

Fabry–Perot Interferometer Fizeau Interferometer Mach–Zehnder Interferometer Sagnac Interferometer Fiber Interferometer Others (Common-path Interferometer, Twyman–Green Interferometer, etc.)





Type



Homodyne

Heterodyne



Application



Semiconductor Detection

Biomedical Applied Science Surface Topology Others (Quantum Mechanics, Optometry, etc.)





End-use Industry



Automotive

Aerospace & Defense Industrial Electronics & Semiconductor IT & Telecommunications Others (Healthcare, Life Sciences, etc.)



Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America







