The global L-lysine monohydrochloride market is driven by growth in the animal feed industry along with rise in health and wellness among the populace.
L-Lysine Monohydrochloride Market Size Worth $3.3 Billion by 2032 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR
| Source: Allied Market Research Allied Market Research
Pune, INDIA
