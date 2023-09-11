Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. to participate this week in H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York and LSX USA Congress 2023 in Boston

JERUSALEM, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., announced today that CEO Amir Reichman and Chairman of the Board Mark Germain will be attending the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York today and tomorrow (Sept. 11 and 12) and LSX USA Congress 2023 in Boston this Wednesday and Thursday (Sept. 13 and 14).