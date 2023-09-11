EClinical Solutions Market is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of US$ 29.9 Billion by 2031, Projecting an Impressive 13.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031: Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eClinical solutions market is poised for robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 13.6% spanning from 2023 to 2031, as stated in TMR's report. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 29.9 billion by 2031, while in 2023, it is projected to stand at US$ 10.7 billion.



Increasing clinical trial complexity such as involving larger patient populations, multiple study sites, and a greater number of data points drives the demand for eClinical solutions that offer tools for efficiently managing and analyzing complex trial data, improving trial efficiency,

The eClinical solutions are essential for managing the growing volume of trial data efficiently in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and the increased number of clinical trials, to drive the market demand.

Clinical trials play a critical role in the drug development process and involve a substantial amount of data collection, management, and analysis. The demand for eClinical solutions is rising in clinical trials.

Download a Sample Report to Lead the Way in Growth Trends - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=25508

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 9.5 Bn Estimated Value More than US$ 29.9 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 13.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 235 Pages Market Segmentation Solution Type, Delivery Mode, Clinical Trial Phase, End-user Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered ArisGlobal LLC,Clario,eClinical Solutions LLC,Evidation Health, Inc.,Florence Healthcare,Advarra, Inc.,Dassault Systèmes S.E. (Medidata),Medrio, Inc.,Oracle Corporation,Parexel Corporation,Signant Health,Veeva Systems Inc.,Viedoc Technologies,MedNet Solutions,Anju Software, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the eClinical solutions market was valued at US$ 9.5 billion

By end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on delivery mode, the web-based segment is estimated to dominate the industry during the forecast period.

Based on the clinical trial phase, the phase III segment is expected to account for major market share in the next few years. Phase III clinical trials are large-scale studies conducted to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a drug or medical intervention on a larger patient population.

EClinical Solutions Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are increasingly conducting trials in emerging markets due to patient diversity and lower operational costs. Thus the demand for eClinical solutions for managing these trials efficiently across geographies has increased significantly



For In-depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=25508<ype=S

EClinical Solutions Market- Regional Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the global landscape in the near future. Well-established healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the number of clinical trials, and a strong emphasis on technological advancements are fueling market progress in the region

The eClinical solutions market size in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase during the forecast period, owing to the large patient population and rise in clinical research activities. The presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry and increased adoption eClinical solutions to modernize clinical research processes and enhance data management.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is fragmented, with the presence of several leading players that control majority of the eClinical solutions market share. As per eClinical solutions market analysis, companies are implementing innovative strategies such as expansion of product portfolio, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their position.

ArisGlobal LLC

Clario

eClinical Solutions LLC

Evidation Health, Inc.

Florence Healthcare

Advarra, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes S.E. (Medidata)

Medrio, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parexel Corporation

Signant Health

Veeva Systems Inc.

Viedoc Technologies

MedNet Solutions

Anju Software, Inc.



Key Developments in the EClinical Solutions market

Medidata has been actively advancing its eClinical solutions. They have introduced Medidata Sensor Cloud, a platform that enables the collection of patient-generated health data from wearable devices. This helps in real-time monitoring of patients in clinical trials.

Oracle Health Sciences has been focusing on the integration of its clinical trial software suite, including Siebel CTMS and Oracle Health Sciences InForm EDC. They aim to provide a seamless end-to-end solution for clinical trial management and data capture.

MedNet Solutions has continued to innovate in the field of EDC and eClinical solutions. They have launched a unified eClinical solution suite designed to simplify the capture and management of clinical trial data.

OmniComm Systems has expanded its eClinical platform, TrialMaster, to offer enhanced data analytics and real-time monitoring capabilities. These developments are aimed at improving the efficiency and quality of clinical trials.

For personalized solutions and expert guidance, contact our industry specialists: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25508

EClinical Solutions Market – Key segments

Solution Type

Clinical Trial Management Systems

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment

Randomization & Trial Supply Management

Electronic Data Capture & Clinical Data Management

Electronic Trial Master Files

Patient Recruitment

Regulatory Information Management Systems

Others (Clinical Data Integration Platforms, Trial Safety & Regulatory, eConsent, etc.)

Delivery Mode

Licensed Enterprise/On-premise

Web-based

Cloud-based/Software-as-a-service (SaaS)



Clinical Trial Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations

Others (Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, etc.)

Read More Related Reports:

Exploring the Pressure Relief Devices Market Dynamics: Navigating the Path from 2022 to 2030

Charting the Path of the Home Diagnostics Market 2021-2031 | Exploring Industry Ownership Trends and Growth Patterns

Diving into the In Vitro Fertilization Test Market Demand: An Exploration of Trends, Scope, and Factors Driving Growth

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com