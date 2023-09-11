[Latest] Global Cancer Vaccine Market Size Envisioned at USD 18.03 Billion by 2030, Increasing a CAGR of 11.6% | Healthcare Revolution

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Cancer Vaccine Market By Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines, And Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines), By Technology (Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Whole-Cell Cancer Vaccines, And Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines), By Indication (Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Melanoma, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global cancer vaccine market size was valued at about USD 7.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 18.03 billion by 2030.”

Cancer Vaccine Market Overview:

A cancer vaccine is an immunotherapy intended to prevent or treat cancer by stimulating the immune system to recognize and target cancer cells. Demand for cancer vaccines is being driven by the rising global incidence of cancer and advances in cancer immunotherapy. On the other hand, the complexity of cancer and individual variation in response to vaccines, as well as high development and manufacturing costs, are significant market restraints for cancer vaccines. It is noted that researchers are investigating the creation of personalized cancer vaccines that target specific mutations or proteins that are unique to a person's cancer cells. These vaccines are intended to stimulate the immune system of a patient to recognize and target their specific cancer cells.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 18.03 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., Moderna Inc., GSK plc, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, Dynavax Technologies, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, AstraZeneca, and others. Segments Covered By Type, By Technology, By Indication, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The major factors propelling the global market for Cancer Vaccine include the advancement in technologies coupled with rising investment by key players

Based on the type, the Preventive Cancer Vaccines segment is expected to account significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the Indication, the Cervical Cancer segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Cancer Vaccine Market: Growth Drivers

Rising government support and funding likely to drive market expansion

Government initiatives, policies, and funding geared towards the research and development of cancer vaccines drive the expansion of the global market for cancer vaccines. Government funding supports cancer vaccine research and development financially. This enables scientists and researchers to conduct studies, clinical trials, and investigate novel approaches to the development of cancer vaccines. The availability of funding encourages more researchers to enter the field, resulting in greater innovation and progress in cancer vaccine technologies.

In evaluating and approving cancer vaccines, government agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and regulatory authorities in other nations play a crucial role. Their support ensures that vaccines are safe and effective, instilling market confidence and facilitating the commercialization of cancer vaccines.

Cancer Vaccine Market: Restraints

Challenges in clinical development and commercialization to restrict market growth

The cancer vaccine industry faces difficulties in clinical development and commercialization due to factors such as the complexity of cancer, the variability of patient responses, and the high costs and protracted timelines associated with clinical trials. Multiple subtypes, genetic mutations, and diverse therapeutic responses characterize cancer as a heterogeneous disease. Developing effective cancer vaccines that target particular cancer types and stimulate robust immune responses can be difficult. The complexity of cancer biology can delay the development and regulatory approval of cancer vaccines, thereby limiting their availability on the market. These factors can limit the availability and accessibility of approved cancer vaccines, inhibiting market growth.

Browse the full “Cancer Vaccine Market By Type (Preventive Cancer Vaccines, And Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines), By Technology (Recombinant Cancer Vaccines, Whole-Cell Cancer Vaccines, And Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines), By Indication (Bladder Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Melanoma, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cancer-vaccine-market



Cancer Vaccine Market: Segmentation

The global Cancer Vaccine market is segmented based on type, technology, indication, and region

Cancer vaccines can be classified into two main categories based on type: preventive (prophylactic) vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. They are used as a treatment option for individuals who have already been diagnosed with cancer.

Depending upon Technology, the global cancer vaccine industry is categorized into recombinant cancer vaccines, whole-cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. Of these, the recombinant cancer vaccines accounted for the highest revenue share. This category is designed using recombinant DNA technology.

In terms of indication, the overall market is divided into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma, and others. The bladder cancer segment has captured a notable revenue share. Whereas the prostate cancer segment is projected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the study period.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America dominates the worldwide Cancer Vaccine market share. North America, and the United States in particular, has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure and research capacity. This facilitates the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative cancer vaccines, resulting in an increase in regional revenue growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to expand at a promising rate during the research period. Due to factors such as population growth, ageing demographics, and changing lifestyles, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a considerable increase in cancer incidence and prevalence. This escalating cancer burden represents a substantial market opportunity for cancer vaccines.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cancer Vaccine market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Cancer Vaccine market include;

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Moderna Inc.

GSK plc

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Dynavax Technologies

Ferring B.V.

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Recent Industry Developments:

Moderna, Inc. partnered with Merck & Co., Inc. in December 2022. This collaboration announced positive Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial results for mRNA-4157/V940, a personalized mRNA vaccine.

The United States Food and Drug Administration accepted Anixa Biosciences' Investigational New Drug (IND) application for their breast cancer vaccine in December 2020. This research was funded by the United States Department of Defense.

The global Cancer Vaccine market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Preventive Cancer Vaccines

Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

By Technology

Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

Whole-cell Cancer Vaccines

Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines

By Indication

Bladder Cancer BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guérin)

Prostate Cancer Provenge (Sipuleucel-T)

Cervical Cancer Gardasil Cervarix

Melanoma

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is a cancer vaccine?

A cancer vaccine is a type of immunotherapy designed to prevent or treat cancer by stimulating the body's immune system to recognize and target cancer cells. The growing global prevalence of cancer and advancements in cancer immunotherapy are driving the demand for cancer vaccines.

Which key factors will influence the Cancer Vaccine market growth over 2023-2030?

Which key factors will influence the Cancer Vaccine market growth over 2023-2030?

A cancer vaccine is a type of immunotherapy designed to prevent or treat cancer by stimulating the body's immune system to recognize and target cancer cells. The growing global prevalence of cancer and advancements in cancer immunotherapy are driving the demand for cancer vaccines.

What will be the value of the Cancer Vaccine market during 2023-2030?

According to the report, the global Cancer Vaccine market size was worth around USD 7.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 18.03 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.6% between 2022 and 2030.

Which region will contribute notably towards the Cancer Vaccine market value?

The global Cancer Vaccine market share is dominated by North America. North America, particularly the United States, has well-developed healthcare infrastructure and research capabilities. This facilitates the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative cancer vaccines, leading to higher revenue growth in the region.

What can be expected from the global cancer vaccine market report?

The report analyzes the global Cancer Vaccine market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Cancer Vaccine market.

Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

