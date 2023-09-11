Investments and Technological Advancements Drive China's Leadership in Asia-Pacific Wind Power Equipment Market

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Wind Power Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023 - 2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



During the time frame of the forecast, the Asia-Pacific wind power equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12%.



The market was mildly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but has since recovered and is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.



Key Highlights