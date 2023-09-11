Object-Based Storage Market Thrives on Efficiency and Scalability Demands 2023 to 2028

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Object-Based Storage Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The object-based storage market is expected to register a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. In contrast to conventional storage architectures like file systems, which manage data as a file hierarchy, and block storage, which manages data as blocks inside sectors and tracks, object storage is a type of computer data storage that maintains data as objects.



Key Highlights