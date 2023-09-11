Object-Based Storage Market Thrives on Efficiency and Scalability Demands 2023 to 2028

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Object-Based Storage Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The object-based storage market is expected to register a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. In contrast to conventional storage architectures like file systems, which manage data as a file hierarchy, and block storage, which manages data as blocks inside sectors and tracks, object storage is a type of computer data storage that maintains data as objects.

Key Highlights

Object Based Storage Market Market Share Of Cloud Hosting Software By Program Global 2022

Tags

Computer Data Storage Hardware Object Based Storage Object Storage Software Defined Storage