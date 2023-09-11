Ekso Bionics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer, and Jerome Wong, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York on September 11-13, 2023.

