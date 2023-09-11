Roivant Announces Completion of Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants

BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced that it completed the redemption of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) and private placement warrants (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) that remained outstanding following 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on September 1, 2023 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”).

