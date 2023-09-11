Coveo's groundbreaking enterprise-ready Relevance Generative Answering now live across Coveo’s own customer self-serve experiences

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX:CVO), a leader in AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences at scale with AI search, GenAI answering, and AI recommendations today announced that Coveo Relevance Generative AnsweringTM is now live across Coveo’s own customer self-serve experiences: in-product help, documentation and community, showcasing a connected generative experience across multiple touchpoints and secure sources of content. To develop this best-in-class GenAI offering, Coveo is currently working with 20 design partners, such as Informatica, Synopsys, VMware, Xero, and Zoom, as well as 25 additional customers in its advisory group.

“For more than a decade, Coveo has been focused on deploying AI with hundreds of leading global enterprises,” said Patrick Martin, General Manager, Service at Coveo. “The go-live of Coveo Relevance Generative Answering is the latest step in this journey. This capability addresses the changing expectations in employee and customer experiences by offering them solutions to help them better self-serve, obtain immediate and accurate advice, and gain stronger proficiency. We want companies to not only be able to leverage GenAI technology but also to thread it into their entire digital journeys so they can deliver the customer and employee experience outcomes they want to achieve, from increasing CSAT to lowering cost to serve.”

Coveo Relevance Generative AnsweringTM is a powerful and natural extension of Coveo's market-leading AI platform, combining Large Language Model (“LLM“) technology with its secure indexing and AI relevance capabilities. It is built for customer and employee experiences, at scale. Coveo's generative answering is accurate, trusted, and ready for enterprises.



Removing silos, and managing complexity and compliance from enterprise generative answering

After more than a decade of experience helping enterprises with unifying content securely, expanding connectivity across tech stacks, and leveraging use-case specific AI, Coveo is in a unique position to deliver secure and relevant generated answers to large enterprises. Coveo's foundation of secure connectivity, indexing, search and AI has made it possible to personalize anonymous and authenticated sessions along entire digital journeys, while managing content access via permissions. Coveo embeds generative answering across the customer experience, allowing enterprises to generate answers across multiple touchpoints, from any source of structured or unstructured content, all with one AI platform.

As "Customer Zero", Coveo has enabled Relevance Generative Answering across its in-product help, documentation, and community. Search and generative answering cannot operate as separate silos; Coveo Relevance Generative Answering bridges the gap to deliver a unified and consistent user experience through:

System Integrations: integrate to your existing tech stack – Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, Adobe, Zendesk and more;

integrate to your existing tech stack – Salesforce, ServiceNow, SAP, Adobe, Zendesk and more; Connected journey, regardless of channel – Web, in-product, chatbot, voice support can be seamlessly integrated to provide a consistent and unified user experience, avoiding siloed interactions;

Web, in-product, chatbot, voice support can be seamlessly integrated to provide a consistent and unified user experience, avoiding siloed interactions; Unified index: ability to get real-time content (both structured and unstructured) wherever it resides – Confluence, Sharepoint, Google Drive, YouTube, CRM, knowledge bases, databases and more, enabling exponential growth in generative AI capabilities;

ability to get real-time content (both structured and unstructured) wherever it resides – Confluence, Sharepoint, Google Drive, YouTube, CRM, knowledge bases, databases and more, enabling exponential growth in generative AI capabilities; Security and privacy: built-in management of permissions and security of content used for answer generation;

built-in management of permissions and security of content used for answer generation; Personalization: personalized content recommendations for authenticated and anonymous sessions, powered by AI, based on user context, behavior and intent detection mechanisms;

personalized content recommendations for authenticated and anonymous sessions, powered by AI, based on user context, behavior and intent detection mechanisms; Veracity: an accurate, tailored answer is generated. Factual, up-to-date – complete with citations for traceability.



Join us at Coveo Relevance 3600 to discover what is new from Coveo and learn how to deploy secure, trusted GenAI at enterprise scale within all customer and employee experiences, today.

About Coveo

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the relevant and effective digital experiences people expect, at scale, while maximizing business outcomes and profitability. Coveo accelerates the adoption of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them deliver individualized, trusted, and connected experiences that lead to exceptional business performance.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that combines AI search, AI recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models and analytics. Our platform drives personalization and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform is designed for scale, security and compliance, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers with trust. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within enterprise digital experiences for more than a decade. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering™ capability, which integrates LLM technology with Coveo’s platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content and embeddings, helps to drive relevance at scale and consistent factuality, with secure and traceable sources of truth across all channels. Specifically, this helps to solve the key challenges of utilizing generative AI for enterprise use cases.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISV Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions, Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, ”could”, “might”, “will”, “achieve”, “occur”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, “continue”, “target”, “opportunity”, “strategy”, “scheduled”, “outlook”, “forecast”, “projection”, or “prospect”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates, and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what we believe are reasonable assumptions, actual results may vary from the forward-looking information contained herein. Certain assumptions made in preparing the forward-looking information contained in herein include, without limitation: our ability to capitalize on growth opportunities and implement our growth strategy; our ability to attract new customers, both domestically and internationally; the success of our efforts to expand our product portfolio and market reach; our ability to maintain successful strategic relationships with partners and other third parties; our future capital requirements; the available liquidity under our revolving credit facility; the accuracy of our estimates of market opportunity and growth forecasts; our success in identifying and evaluating, as well as financing and integrating, any acquisitions, partnerships, or joint ventures; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; and the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to macro-economic uncertainties and the risk factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made.

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. You should not rely on this forward-looking information, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by this forward-looking information as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Additional information will also be set forth in other public filings that we make available under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time. The forward-looking information provided in this press release relates only to events or information as of the date hereof, and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

