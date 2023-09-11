NMI Holdings, Inc. Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that Lesley Alli and Andrew Greenberg have joined the company as Senior Vice Presidents and members of its Executive Committee.



Lesley Alli has been named Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Corporate Communications. In this role, Ms. Alli will be responsible for leading the company’s efforts in external public and industry relations, including corporate communications, public policy, and government enterprise and agency affairs. She has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and most recently served as the Chief Investor and Industry Relations Officer of Home Point Financial Corporation. Ms. Alli was named to the 2023 list of “Elite Women in Mortgage” by Mortgage Professional America and was recognized as one of Housing Wire magazine’s Top 50 “Women of Influence” in 2021. She previously held senior management roles at Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and Countrywide Home Loans, and holds a bachelor’s degree with distinction from the University of Michigan.

Andrew Greenberg has been named Senior Vice President, Finance. In this new role, Mr. Greenberg will lead the company’s efforts in investor relations, financial planning and analysis, data analytics and treasury. He has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Investor Relations for Triton International Limited, a leading publicly-traded specialty finance company. Before joining Triton, Mr. Greenberg was a Director of investment banking with Barclays where he led strategic advisory and capital raising efforts for financial institution clients. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, summa cum laude, from Tufts University. Mr. Greenberg also holds a master’s degree in accounting from Iona College and is a licensed certified public accountant.

Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National MI, said, “We’re delighted to have two executives as talented and experienced as Lesley and Andrew join our strong executive management team. Both bring unique skills and track records of leadership success, and will help National MI continue to lead with impact and drive value for borrowers, lenders and our shareholders.”

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact

John M. Swenson

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

john.swenson@nationalmi.com

(510) 788-8417



