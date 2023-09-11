Sand Blaster Rental Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 143.1 Million at 4.6% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Sand Blaster Rental Market is estimated to grow from US$ 91.2 million in 2023 to US$ 143.1 million in 2033 at a rate of 4.6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 55.8 million.



Sand blasting, also known as abrasive blasting, is a process that utilizes a high-speed stream of abrasive materials to clean, smooth, or etch surfaces. This technique involves propelling materials like sand, glass beads, or aluminum oxide particles onto a target surface at high pressure, effectively removing coatings, rust, or contaminants. Sand blasting finds extensive use in various industries for surface preparation, cleaning, and refinishing.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 143.1 Million Growth Rate (2022-2031) 4.6 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 114 Figures





The sand blaster rental market is witnessing significant growth due to its cost-effective nature. Renting sand blasters instead of purchasing them proves to be an economical option for many operations or companies. It allows them to achieve the desired smoothness of the target surface while saving on operating costs. Renting also offers the advantage of accessing sand blasters with specific specifications tailored to their requirements.

The construction industry, especially in emerging economies like China and India, is a driving force behind the growth of the sand blaster rental market. With infrastructure projects on the rise, there is a growing demand for surface preparation and cleaning services. Renting sand blasters provides construction companies with a cost-efficient solution, enabling them to access the necessary equipment without a significant upfront investment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The US market for sand blaster rental is highly lucrative growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Portable type is gaining traction and is likely to hold a market share of 69.1% in 2023

in 2023 Construction industry is expected to account for a market share of 43.2% in 2023 and grow at a rate of 5.2% during the forecast period

in 2023 and grow at a rate of during the forecast period Chinese sand blaster rental market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period

during the forecast period Indian sand blaster rental market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5.0 million

“From Rust to Radiance Sand Blaster Plays a Crucial Role in Surface Restoration Creating Growth Opportunities for the Rental Service Providers” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Sand Blaster Rental Industry Research Report

By Capacity By Type By Technology By End Use <200 Kg

200-500 Kg

> 500 Kg Portable

Cabinet Type

Others Siphon

Pressure

Pneumatic Marine

Oil & Gas

Petrochemicals

Construction

Automotive

Others





Market Growth Stratagems

Prominent players operating in the sand blaster rental market are Air Rentals, BC Rentals, BlastOne International, Discount Equipment, Ralphs Rental, Raptor Blasting Solutions, Sandblasting Equipment Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, and United Rentals.

Market players' efforts to remain competitive fuel long-term market growth. The competition encourages innovation, leading to the development of advanced sand blasting equipment and improved rental services. This customer-centric approach attracts more clients, expands market reach, and creates a positive cycle of growth for market players.

Why Is the Demand for Portable Sand Blasters on the Rise?

The increasing demand for portable sand blasters can be attributed to their exceptional mobility, enabling users to effortlessly relocate the equipment to various job sites or tackle extensive projects without intricate setup or disassembly. This adaptability proves invaluable for tasks spanning multiple locations or where workspace accessibility is limited.

Portable sand blasters are available in diverse sizes and configurations, rendering them suitable for a broad spectrum of applications. These versatile tools facilitate surface preparation across various materials, including metal, concrete, wood, and more. Their capability to fine-tune blasting pressure and media flow empowers users to tailor the equipment to precise project requirements, underscoring their versatility for a multitude of tasks.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sand blaster rental market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the type (portable, cabinet type, and others), technology (siphon, pressure, and pneumatic), capacity (<200 kg, 200-500 kg, and > 500 kg), end-use industry (marine, oil & gas, petrochemicals, construction, automotive, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

