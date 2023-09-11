DHA Powder Market Size, Growth Trends, Share and Industry Analysis, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DHA Powder Market is valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
DHA powder is a dietary supplement or nutritional ingredient that contains the omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). DHA is an essential nutrient that is important for many areas of human health, including the development and function of the brain, eyes, and cardiovascular system. It can be found in fatty fish and algae.
DHA is widely recognized for its multiple health advantages, including its involvement in brain development and cognitive function. DHA has been proven in studies to play an important role in brain health at all stages of life, from foetal development to adult cognitive function. The market for DHA supplements and fortified foods is likely to expand further. Consumer interest in preventative health measures, as well as an emphasis on overall well-being, are likely to boost future demand for DHA-containing goods.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global DHA powder market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global DHA powder market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global DHA powder market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Request A Customization- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-dha-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Global DHA Powder Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of type, due to increased knowledge about the health benefits of ingesting fish oil DHA power, the fish oil segment is likely to achieve a consistent revenue CAGR during the projection period.
- On the basis of application, the dietary supplement segment is predicted to increase rapidly during the forecast period. The growing need for dietary supplements to ensure adequate nutrient intake, as well as increased knowledge about the health advantages and usefulness of dietary supplements, are driving category revenue growth.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 1.0 million
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 1.7 million
|Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Key Market Drivers
|
|Companies Profiled
|
Explore more about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-dha-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global DHA powder market include,
- In February 2020, Novotech Nutraceuticals collaborated with Taiwan's National Chung Hsing University. The product and research development initiatives will be led by the research team.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global DHA powder market growth include DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Arjuna Natural, Runke, Fuxing, Kingdomway, and Tianhecheng, among others.
Get A Free Sample- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-dha-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
RationalStat has segmented the global DHA powder market based on type, application and region
- Global DHA Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Alage DHA Powder
- Fish Oil DHA Powder
- Others
- Global DHA Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application
- Infant Formula
- Dietary Supplements
- Food and Beverage
- Others
- Global DHA Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America DHA PowderMarket
- US
- Canada
- Latin America DHA PowderMarket
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe DHA PowderMarket
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe DHA PowderMarket
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific DHA PowderMarket
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa DHA PowderMarket
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North America DHA PowderMarket
For more information about this report- https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-dha-powder-market/#tab-ux_global_tab
Key Questions Answered in the DHA Powder Report:
- What will be the market value of the global DHA powder market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global DHA powder market?
- What are the market drivers of the global DHA powder market?
- What are the key trends in the global DHA powder market?
- Which is the leading region in the global DHA powder market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global DHA powder market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global DHA powder market?
Explore Our Trending Reports
- Global Plant-based Food Market- Global plant-based food market is estimated to witness a strong CAGR of over 12.5% over the period of 2019-2030.
- Global Food Sorting and Grading Market- Global food sorting and grading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and was valued at US$ 2.0 billion in 2022.
- Australia Gluten-Free Products Market- Australia gluten-free products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 548 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.
- Australia Beer Market- Australia beer market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 17.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period.
- Australia Alcoholic Drinks Market- Australia alcoholic drinks market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 30.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period.
- Australia Coconut Products Market- Australia Coconut Products market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 1,342 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period.
- Australia Gluten Free Bakery Market- Australia gluten free bakery market is anticipated to attain a value of US$ 135.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period.
- Global Dark Rum Market- Global Dark Rum Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
- Global Brewery Equipment Market- Global Brewery Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
- Global Micro Irrigation Market- Global Micro Irrigation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2028
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
Contact
RationalStat LLC
Kimberly Shaw,
Content and Press Manager
US Phone: +1 302 803 5429
UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245
LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest