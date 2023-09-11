DHA Powder Market Size, Growth Trends, Share and Industry Analysis, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global DHA Powder Market is valued at US$ 1.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the published market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

DHA powder is a dietary supplement or nutritional ingredient that contains the omega-3 fatty acid docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). DHA is an essential nutrient that is important for many areas of human health, including the development and function of the brain, eyes, and cardiovascular system. It can be found in fatty fish and algae.

DHA is widely recognized for its multiple health advantages, including its involvement in brain development and cognitive function. DHA has been proven in studies to play an important role in brain health at all stages of life, from foetal development to adult cognitive function. The market for DHA supplements and fortified foods is likely to expand further. Consumer interest in preventative health measures, as well as an emphasis on overall well-being, are likely to boost future demand for DHA-containing goods.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global DHA powder market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global DHA powder market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global DHA powder market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global DHA Powder Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, due to increased knowledge about the health benefits of ingesting fish oil DHA power, the fish oil segment is likely to achieve a consistent revenue CAGR during the projection period.

On the basis of application, the dietary supplement segment is predicted to increase rapidly during the forecast period. The growing need for dietary supplements to ensure adequate nutrient intake, as well as increased knowledge about the health advantages and usefulness of dietary supplements, are driving category revenue growth.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1.0 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1.7 million Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Increased Consumer Awareness of omega-3 fatty acids

Numerous Health Benefits of DHA Companies Profiled DSM

Stepan Company

Novotech Nutraceuticals

Arjuna Natural

Runke

Fuxing

Kingdomway

Tianhecheng





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global DHA powder market include,

In February 2020, Novotech Nutraceuticals collaborated with Taiwan's National Chung Hsing University. The product and research development initiatives will be led by the research team.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global DHA powder market growth include DSM, Stepan Company, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Arjuna Natural, Runke, Fuxing, Kingdomway, and Tianhecheng, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global DHA powder market based on type, application and region

Global DHA Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Alage DHA Powder Fish Oil DHA Powder Others

Global DHA Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Infant Formula Dietary Supplements Food and Beverage Others

Global DHA Powder Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America DHA PowderMarket US Canada Latin America DHA PowderMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe DHA PowderMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe DHA PowderMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific DHA PowderMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa DHA PowderMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the DHA Powder Report:

What will be the market value of the global DHA powder market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global DHA powder market?

What are the market drivers of the global DHA powder market?

What are the key trends in the global DHA powder market?

Which is the leading region in the global DHA powder market?

What are the major companies operating in the global DHA powder market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global DHA powder market?

