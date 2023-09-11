In Vivo CRO Market is estimated to be US$ 6.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina , Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction:



In Vivo CRO (Contract Research Organizations), provides outsourcing services, conduct biopharmaceutical research on contractual basis and thus, supports biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies in formulating vaccines, drugs and medical devices.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases among ageing population have contributed in market growth. Further, rising incidence of cancer diseases and growing need for novel oncology-based therapies for diagnosis has fueled the market growth. Furthermore, outsourcing provides advantages such as a reduction in investment risks, expert knowledge, advance tools and technology, increasing productivity and efficiency, reducing labor work, and ideal for startups and small businesses which has powered the In Vivo CRO market growth.

Key Highlights:

In January 2023, Evotec SE announced its agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., for development of targeted immune-based therapies for oncology segment. This agreement will allow Evotec’s transformational innovation in discovery and development of immune-based therapies.

Analyst View:

With the increasing popularity of biologics over small molecule medications, in-vivo CROs are becoming more common which is likely to propel market growth. Due to the high level of competition in the development of mABs, CROs are focusing more on bio-similar development which in turn, foster the demand for In Vivo CRO market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Accounted in 2020 US$ 3.29 billion Estimated to be in 2030 US$ 6.77 billion CAGR 7.50% Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029 Market Segmentation By Indication- Blood Cancer, Solid Tumors and Other Indications

By Model– Syngeneic, Xenograft, Patient Derived Xenograft (PDX) and Other Models Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Market Challenges:

Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring compliance with ever-evolving and stringent regulatory requirements is a significant challenge. In Vivo CROs must stay up-to-date with the latest regulatory guidelines and adapt their practices to meet them. Any regulatory non-compliance can lead to costly delays in drug development.

Ensuring compliance with ever-evolving and stringent regulatory requirements is a significant challenge. In Vivo CROs must stay up-to-date with the latest regulatory guidelines and adapt their practices to meet them. Any regulatory non-compliance can lead to costly delays in drug development. Quality Assurance: Maintaining high-quality standards in research, data collection, and reporting is essential. Quality control and assurance mechanisms must be in place to ensure the reliability and accuracy of results, as inaccuracies can have serious consequences for drug development.

Maintaining high-quality standards in research, data collection, and reporting is essential. Quality control and assurance mechanisms must be in place to ensure the reliability and accuracy of results, as inaccuracies can have serious consequences for drug development. Ethical Concerns: In Vivo CROs may face ethical challenges related to the use of animals in research. Ethical considerations, animal welfare, and adherence to ethical guidelines are important aspects of conducting preclinical studies.

In Vivo CROs may face ethical challenges related to the use of animals in research. Ethical considerations, animal welfare, and adherence to ethical guidelines are important aspects of conducting preclinical studies. Cost Pressures: Cost pressures are a constant challenge in the CRO industry. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies often demand cost-effective services, which can put pressure on In Vivo CROs to deliver high-quality results within tight budgets.

Cost pressures are a constant challenge in the CRO industry. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies often demand cost-effective services, which can put pressure on In Vivo CROs to deliver high-quality results within tight budgets. Competitive Landscape: The In Vivo CRO market is highly competitive, with numerous providers vying for contracts. Differentiating services and maintaining competitive pricing can be challenging.

The In Vivo CRO market is highly competitive, with numerous providers vying for contracts. Differentiating services and maintaining competitive pricing can be challenging. Data Security: Ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive preclinical data is critical. In Vivo CROs must have robust data protection measures in place to safeguard client information and research findings.

Ensuring the security and confidentiality of sensitive preclinical data is critical. In Vivo CROs must have robust data protection measures in place to safeguard client information and research findings. Talent and Expertise : Maintaining a skilled workforce with expertise in various animal models and experimental techniques is vital. Attracting and retaining top talent can be competitive and require investment in training and development.

: Maintaining a skilled workforce with expertise in various animal models and experimental techniques is vital. Attracting and retaining top talent can be competitive and require investment in training and development. Changing Research Models: Advances in science and technology are continually changing research models and methodologies. In Vivo CROs must adapt to new research approaches, including the use of organoids, 3D cultures, and other alternative models.

Advances in science and technology are continually changing research models and methodologies. In Vivo CROs must adapt to new research approaches, including the use of organoids, 3D cultures, and other alternative models. Globalization and Diverse Markets: Expanding into global markets requires a deep understanding of local regulations, cultural differences, and market dynamics. Managing diverse projects across different regions can be complex.

Expanding into global markets requires a deep understanding of local regulations, cultural differences, and market dynamics. Managing diverse projects across different regions can be complex. Technological Advancements: Keeping up with technological advancements, such as advanced imaging techniques and data analytics, can be challenging but is necessary for offering state-of-the-art services.

Key players:

Quintiles

ICON Plc

Parexel International

American Preclinical Services

Covance Inc.

Theorem Clinical research

WuXi AppTec, Inc

inVentiv Health

Evotec (US), Inc

Charles River Laboratories

Other related Reports:

Influenza Diagnostics Market - By Type (RT-PCR, Viral Culture, Antigen Detection Tests, Serological Assays, Simple Amplification-based Assays, Molecular Assays, and Others) By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

By Type (RT-PCR, Viral Culture, Antigen Detection Tests, Serological Assays, Simple Amplification-based Assays, Molecular Assays, and Others) By End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032 Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market - leading factors for the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market growth.

leading factors for the Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market growth. Cancer Diagnostics Market- Growing incidence of cancer among individuals.

