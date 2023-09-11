Aspira Women’s Health Announces Dr. Jody Berry as New Chief Scientific Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (“Aspira” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical company focused on the development and commercialization of women’s health diagnostic tools for gynecologic diseases, today announced it has named Jody Berry, Ph.D. as its new Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Ryan Phan, who stepped down as the Company’s Chief Scientific and Operating Officer, remains as an advisor through the end of the year to help with the transition and provide scientific and operational advice related to ongoing product development programs.



Dr. Berry is a seasoned scientific leader with over two decades of commercial, government and academic experience. A recognized international expert in immunoassay development, antibody technology, and infectious diseases, he brings a proven track record of innovation and scientific achievement in both small and large companies.

“We warmly welcome Jody to our executive team. Jody is a dynamic leader with decades of experience launching disruptive products and building effective research and development teams,” said Nicole Sandford, Chief Executive Officer of Aspira. “Jody joins us at a key inflection point as we finalize plans to launch an OvaWatch longitudinal monitoring application and our first-of-its-kind EndoCheck test by the end of the year.”

Dr. Berry added, “I am excited to join a team of professionals focused on improving the lives of women through the development of cutting-edge diagnostic tools. I see tremendous market potential for Aspira’s products, and I look forward to leading the R&D team through two exciting launches this year.”

Dr. Jody Berry joins Aspira from OraSure Technologies Inc., where he served as Chief Science Officer responsible for all innovation and product development including the breakthrough discovery of the first integrated swab test for COVID-19. Prior to that, Dr. Berry led immunochemistry research and development for Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, where he was responsible for the design of molecular and tissue culture laboratories and facilities for protein engineering, the development of a companion diagnostic for solid carcinomas using designer novel immune checkpoint inhibitor molecules and immunoassays for blood borne pathogens. He has also served in senior scientific and executive leadership roles for BD Biosciences and Cangene Corporation. Prior to beginning of his prestigious corporate career, he served as Head of Monoclonal Antibody and Bioforensics Response at the National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Dr. Berry has served as visiting or adjunct professor at Lehigh University, University of Western Michigan, and University of Manitoba. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Knudsen Memorial Publication Award from the American Biological Safety Association, the Government of Canada Public Service Commendation Award for post 9/11, CIHR HIV/AIDS Postdoctoral Fellowships, and the Apotex Fermentation Inc. Research Award for Doctoral Research in Molecular Biology. Dr. Berry is author or co-author on over 100 peer-reviewed published journal articles, abstracts, scientific posters, and monographs. Dr. Berry earned his Bachelor of Science with honors from the Department of Microbiology, and his Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Manitoba, Department of Medical Microbiology. His immunobiology studies on Chlamydia trachomatis, the leading cause of pelvic inflammatory disease and involuntary infertility in women, helped to outline protective host responses and to understand type immunity. He completed his post-doctoral fellowship at The Scripps Research Institute, Department of Molecular Biology where he was the first to create immune antibody libraries to HIV from cervical B cells collected from HIV-1 exposed, but uninfected subjects in Kenya.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM which includes OvaWatchSM, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheckSM, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

