GeneDx Announces Evolution of Executive Leadership Team

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced the expansion and evolution of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Melanie Duquette as Chief Growth Officer and Jennifer (Jen) Brendel as Chief of Corporate Affairs. Both executives will report to Katherine Stueland, CEO and President, and will collaborate in continuing to strengthen GeneDx’s market leading position in genomic interpretation and health insights.



Bringing nearly 20 years of genomic industry experience, in her role as Chief Growth Officer, Melanie will be responsible for the company’s overall growth strategy and will lead the sales, market access, clinician marketing and client services functions. Melanie joins GeneDx from Invitae where she spent the past decade driving commercial growth strategies to expand utilization of genetic testing. Most recently, she served as the Head of US Sales for Invitae, leading a sales and business development organization of more than 200 people and executing a commercial strategy that shifted the team towards profitable growth with a focus on increased ASPs. Prior to that, she led the company’s entry and rapid expansion into more than 100 international markets.

“Over the past two years, our goal has been to drive utilization of our industry-leading whole exome and genome sequencing testing to help deliver more comprehensive and definitive diagnoses to as many patients as possible. We continue to deliver on that goal, and we are thrilled to add Melanie’s leadership and talents as we enter a new chapter of commercial success,” said Stueland. “Critically important to our mission is amplifying the GeneDx brand and commitment to clinical leadership across all constituents – current and future customers, patient advocates, policymakers, investors and media – and Jen can now help us ramp up a necessary part of our long-term growth strategy. The combined expertise and passion of these two leaders will ensure GeneDx realizes the next chapter of growth and brand transformation and accelerates the adoption and utilization of exome and genome testing.”

In her previous position as Chief Commercial Officer for GeneDx, Jen Brendel set the foundation of the commercial footprint and strategy for the Company, which has contributed to the accelerated utilization of exome and genome testing and 40% revenue growth from 2021 to 2022 with continued growth of product mix to 22% in Q2. In her new role, she will be responsible for amplifying the GeneDx leadership position and voice in critical healthcare discussions and will lead the brand, communications, government affairs and investor relations functions. To these efforts, she will bring her more than two decades of diverse commercial experience, spanning all product lifecycle stages and commercial functions, including sales, marketing, business development and communications. Prior to joining GeneDx, Jen served both domestically and abroad in leadership positions as part of US, regional and global teams for Pfizer, Bayer and Invitae, among other organizations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit www.genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

GeneDx Investor Relations Contact:

Tricia Truehart

Investors@GeneDx.com

GeneDx Media Contact:

Teca Lewellyn

Press@GeneDx.com