Else Set to Revolutionize the Canadian Kids Nutrition Market with Canada’s First Whole Plant Based Ready-To-Drink Kids Shakes





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), announces the introduction of its first-ever Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Kids Nutritional Shakes in vanilla and chocolate flavors for the Canadian market. These highly anticipated products will be unveiled at the Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) 2023 Conference in Toronto, being held at Exhibition Place in Toronto from September 23-24, 2023. The Company will be displaying and sampling the new products at booth #1409 within the Gourmet Trading Co Pavilion.

Following the successful launch of Else Nutrition's plant-based Baby Super Cereals, Toddler Formula and Kids Nutritional Shakes into over 2,500 doors across Canada's Grocery, Drug, and Independent channels last year, the company is now set to further revolutionize the Canadian market with its innovative Ready-To-Drink Kids Nutritional Shakes. The demand for kids' nutrition products in Canada has seen a significant uptick, with parents increasingly seeking nutrient-rich diets for their children, especially during the formative years. The combination of ready-to-drink and whole plant-based complete nutrition, which offers a delicious product with 50% less sugar than leading competitors and contains minimally processed whole food ingredients, is an exciting offering for the Canadian market.

"We are elated to be introducing our Ready-To-Drink Kids Nutritional Shakes to the Canadian market at CHFA, in partnership with Gourmet Trading Co, our esteemed Canadian distribution partner," says Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We invite retailers, potential partners, and all interested stakeholders to join us at the Gourmet Trading Co Pavilion, as we set a new standard for children's nutrition in Canada."

Mirroring the qualities of Else’s other products in both the U.S. and Canada, these RTD Kids Nutritional Shakes for the Canadian market are Clean Label Project Purity certified, safe from concerning chemicals, and are free from gluten, dairy, soy, corn syrup, and GMOs. Packed with essential nutrients, protein, healthy carbs, and fats, they contain significantly less sugar than leading brands, highlighting Else Nutrition's commitment to wholesome, minimally processed nutrition.

These shakes will be available across Canada after their grand unveiling at CHFA (Gourmet Trading Co Pavilion, booth #1409 from September 23 to 24).

For further information on Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



