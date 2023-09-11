Sysco Central California Recognizes David Clements, Industrial Athlete Headed to IFDA National Championship

MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Central California announced today that David Clements, Delivery Driver, will represent Sysco at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) National Championship in Orlando, Florida, October 12-14, 2023.



David emerged as a Top 16 finalist out of 2,200 other Sysco competitors based on his skills performance and safety record during his 19-year tenure at Sysco. As a finalist, Sysco also provides David with a prize package that includes a Walt Disney World® family vacation.

Sysco Rodeo is an annual competition for the company’s industrial athletes to display their knowledge and skills in driving, selecting, and forklift operations. This year’s Rodeo had individual competitions taking place at 92 Sysco sites across the U.S. between May and August.

The top 12 delivery partners and the top four warehouse colleagues will now advance to Orlando, putting their skills to the test against other top industry drivers and warehouse colleagues from across the country.

“All of us at Sysco are so proud of David and all our driver and warehouse colleagues who participated in Sysco Rodeo this year,” said Daniel Purefoy, Sysco’s Senior Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer. “These events bring fun, food, and friendly competition for the participants and their families while highlighting the skill and talent that makes Sysco the best in the business. We look forward to bringing home some trophies from Orlando!”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

