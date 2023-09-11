ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYGMA Florida, a Sysco company, announced today that Jerry Carter, Delivery Driver, will represent Sysco at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) National Championship in Orlando, Florida, October 12-14, 2023.
SYGMA Florida Recognizes Jerry Carter, Industrial Athlete Headed to IFDA National Championship
| Source: Sysco Corporation Sysco Corporation
Houston, Texas, UNITED STATES
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYGMA Florida, a Sysco company, announced today that Jerry Carter, Delivery Driver, will represent Sysco at the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) National Championship in Orlando, Florida, October 12-14, 2023.