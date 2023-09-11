Hydrogen Energy Transition Market to reach USD 279.6 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.8 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Hydrogen Energy Transition Market ”. The total global market size for the “Hydrogen Energy Transition Market” was valued at USD 145.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 279.6 Bn by 2029.

Market Size in 2022 USD 145.3 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 279.6 Bn CAGR 9.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 265 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Production Method, End-Use Industry, Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market.

Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Overview

The hydrogen energy transition signifies a profound departure from our reliance on fossil fuels, heralding a cleaner, more sustainable energy era. This shift has captured global attention, heralded as a crucial remedy for curbing carbon emissions and steering us away from polluting fossil fuels toward cleaner energy alternatives. The report focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global Hydrogen Energy Transition Market.

Growth of Private Sector Investments for Hydrogen Energy Transition Market

The hydrogen energy transition market is witnessing a swift expansion. Hydrogen, sourced from natural gas, water electrolysis, or renewable energy, is a new trend as an adaptable and eco-friendly fuel, underpinning this growth. Favorable policies, government backing, and augmented private-sector investments are the driving forces behind this remarkable transformation. Development of hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen powered cars are key drivers that influence the market growth.

Government policies and incentives have play key role that help to influence the market during the forecast period. These policies such as subsidies, tax incentives, and regulations promoting the adoption of hydrogen technologies. This helps to provide a conducive environment for business and investors to invest in hydrogen-related projects and infrastructure. Also, changing global awareness and commitment to addressing climate change is key trend is expected to drive the market growth. Hydrogen is key solution to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a more environmentally friendly energy system. With the recognition that traditional fossil fuels are a leading contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, governments, industries, and individuals are looking toward cleaner and more sustainable energy alternatives.

In Europe, developing Hydrogen Energy Transition infrastructure to drive Hydrogen Energy Transition Market growth.

In 2022, Europe emerged as the dominant player in the Hydrogen Energy Transition Market, a trend expected to persist in the foreseeable future. Europe's supremacy in this sector is driven by its resolute commitment to ambitious climate targets and carbon emissions reduction. The European Union's prioritization of hydrogen in its sustainable future strategy has led to significant investments in hydrogen technologies and infrastructure, aligning with its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Europe's advantage lies in its extensive renewable energy network and well-established energy infrastructure. Supportive policies, including financial incentives and grants, further accelerate the adoption of hydrogen technologies across the region. The European Clean Hydrogen Alliance serves as a catalyst for collaboration among various stakeholders, fostering the growth of a robust hydrogen ecosystem in Europe.

Hydrogen Energy Transition Market Segmentation

By Production Method:

Steam Methane Reforming

Electrolysis

Coal Gasification

Biomass Gasification

Others



Based on the Production method, the electrolysis Hydrogen Energy Transition segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

Involves splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. The increasing high demand for renewable energy sources such as wind power and solar energy. Electrolysis technology helps to improve cost and efficiency and make it competitive to the product and make a stand in the economy. This also helps to boost the focus of decarbonization and make more sustainable energy sources.

By End-Use Industry:

Transportation

Power Generation

Industry/Manufacturing

Residential & Commercial Heating

Others



By Application:

Fuel Cells

Heating

Feedstock

Power Generation

Others



Based on the Application, the fuel cells segment to dominate the market over the forecast period

The fuel cells held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fuel cells of hydrogen to increase the power range of vehicles, such as passenger cars, buses and heavy duty trucks. This also supports to reduce co2 emission and address the air pollution in transportation. The growing use of fuel cells in off grid applications is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Hydrogen Energy Transition Key Players include:

Air Liquide SA

Linde plc

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Plug Power Inc.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

McPhy Energy S.A.

Nel ASA

ITM Power plc

Hydrogenics Corporation

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Siemens Energy AG

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

Cummins Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Bloom Energy Corporation

FuelCell Energy Solutions GmbH

SFC Energy AG

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

