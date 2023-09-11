Blink Charging CEO, Brendan Jones, to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Miami Beach, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Jones will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

