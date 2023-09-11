Miami Beach, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Jones will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.
Blink Charging CEO, Brendan Jones, to Present at H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
| Source: Blink Charging Co. Blink Charging Co.
Miami Beach, Florida, UNITED STATES
Miami Beach, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced that Brendan Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Mr. Jones will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.