Revolutionizing Vaccine Discovery: New Data Validates Evaxion AI Platform, Offering Promise to Reduce Risk and Cost in Infectious Disease Vaccine Development

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) ("Evaxion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of AI-powered immunotherapies, has achieved a groundbreaking milestone in vaccine discovery with the validation of its AI-powered vaccine discovery platform, EDENTM. Data will be shared at the Vaccines Europe conference in Berlin, Germany, taking place from September 14th to 15th.