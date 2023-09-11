Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Market Research Report 2023 - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size and Share Report by Device Type, Acuity Level, Age Group, End User - Global Industry Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multiparameter patient monitoring systems market is on the verge of reaching a significant milestone, poised to touch a valuation of USD 17,950.8 million by 2030, with a robust growth rate of 7.9%.

This remarkable growth is fueled by several key factors, including the escalating prevalence of chronic disorders, the pressing need for early disease diagnosis, and the rising number of surgical interventions. The rise in chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, and asthma, can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles, consumption of high-calorie foods, lack of physical activity, and excessive use of alcohol and tobacco.

As the incidence of these ailments surges, hospitalizations also increase globally, significantly contributing to the expansion of the market. Among the diverse categories, the portable segment emerged as the leader in 2022, commanding around 60% of the market share. This dominance is owing to the convenience offered by portable systems, including their lightweight nature, enabling easy transport both within and outside medical facilities. Their wearability provides added flexibility for patients across various settings, especially post-surgery recovery.

In terms of acuity level, the high-acuity category held prominence and is projected to maintain this trend. Patients with high acuity levels, suffering from critical conditions, require continuous monitoring at every stage of treatment. Timely detection of even minor health fluctuations is crucial for healthcare providers to prevent deterioration and take swift action.

North America stands as the revenue leader, propelled by a robust healthcare system, substantial healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, high disease prevalence, growing consumer awareness about disease management, and an increasing number of surgical procedures. The United States significantly contributes to this growth due to its adoption of innovative technologies, advanced medical infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The presence of major market players further strengthens the industry in the region.

The persistent demand for early disease diagnosis is expected to be a driving force for the continued growth of the multiparameter patient monitoring systems market in the years ahead. As the healthcare landscape evolves, these systems will play a pivotal role in enhancing patient care and monitoring.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9789.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17950.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

List of Market Players and their Offerings

Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

Product Benchmarking of Key Players

Recent Strategic Developments

Company Profiles

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Masimo Corporation

Skanray Technologies Limited

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

ICU Medical Inc.

SternMed GmbH

Bionet Co. Ltd.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

SCHILLER AG

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Global Market Overview

Market Volume, by Device Type (2017-2030)

Market Revenue, by Device Type (2017-2030)

Market Volume, by Acuity Level (2017-2030)

Market Revenue, by Acuity Level (2017-2030)

Market Volume, by Age Group (2017-2030)

Market Revenue, by Age Group (2017-2030)

Market Volume, by End User (2017-2030)

Market Revenue, by End User (2017-2030)

Market Volume, by Region (2017-2030)

Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyhox7

