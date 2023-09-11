Father-Son Financial Advisors Michael and Wes Climer Join Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that father and son financial advisors Michael Climer and South Carolina State Sen. Wes Climer have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Climer Wealth Management Group. They reported having served approximately $280 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and come to LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors. They join fellow employee advisors at a dedicated Linsco office on Carnegie Boulevard in Charlotte.

