Duck Creek Technologies Announces New Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the appointment of Teresa M. Kim as chief financial officer (CFO). Kim is an accomplished senior finance leader with a strong background and history in cloud computing, technology platforms, and “Big Four” public accounting. She joins Duck Creek following a 20-year tenure with Akamai Technologies (Akamai), a worldwide content delivery network and cloud service company, where she most recently served as vice president (VP) of finance in their cloud technology group overseeing $2 billion-plus in revenues while helping the business to build a scaling world-class platform. While at Akamai, she also was VP of finance in their media and carrier division helping to lead strategic media customer contract negotiations. Previously, she held a role as assistant controller overseeing global accounting and operations leading a large team of 120 professionals and building out finance centers of excellence in India and Poland.

Prior to Akamai, Kim served as a senior auditor with Ernst &Young (EY), supporting clients in EY’s technology, communications, and entertainment sector. She began her career in financial consulting roles with KPMG and Economic Analysis Corporation before moving into public accounting.

“Teresa is a dynamic and thoughtful leader with strong financial acumen, client focus, and experience across cloud and platform technology operations. As Duck Creek continues to focus on international growth and SaaS maturity, she will be a tremendous asset in helping to direct our own strategic transformation and optimize our financial operations,” said Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. “This is an exciting time for all of us at Duck Creek and I am confident her talent will help us to continue creating value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

Kim adds, “I’m excited to join Duck Creek as it strengthens its leadership position in the global insurance industry. I’m honored to have the opportunity to work closely with Mike and the entire Duck Creek team during a period of accelerated growth.”

Kim earned her Bachelor of Arts degree with a focus in economics and minor in Asian American studies from UCLA. She earned her MBA and a master’s degree in accounting from Northeastern University. Kim is based in the greater Boston area.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact

Drake Manning

Duck Creek Technologies

drake.manning@duckcreek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a0ac0b9-1a79-4e33-a4bb-d27139e4383d