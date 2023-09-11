UScellular Selects Casa Systems for Self-Install 5G Outdoor Fixed Wireless Access Devices

 Wireless operator to leverage Casa Systems’ new AurusLINK self-install outdoor device to extend reliable broadband internet service to homes, businesses, and other locations across the United States

| Source: Casa Systems, Inc. Casa Systems, Inc.

Andover, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES

Wireless operator to leverage Casa Systems’ new AurusLINK self-install outdoor device to extend reliable broadband internet service to homes, businesses, and other locations across the United States 
 Wireless operator to leverage Casa Systems’ new AurusLINK self-install outdoor device to extend reliable broadband internet service to homes, businesses, and other locations across the United States

Tags

Casa Systems UScellular 5G 5G FWA FWA AurusLINK 5G Outdoor Receiver Outdoor FWA Self Install FWA Fixed Wireless Access